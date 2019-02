Meghan Markle püüab võita paleetöötajate soosingut

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Duchess of Sussex introduced her friend and Michelin Starred Chef @chefclaresmyth to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how the proceeds from ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ are making a difference. Thanks to the funds raised by Together, the kitchen has been renovated with the women’s input, to capture the joyful spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen and provide a safe and professional space to bring the community together over food. The women are now able to use the kitchen seven days a week, and have been empowered to start their own new projects to help others in their community. #CookTogether