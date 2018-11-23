R, 23.11.2018
Loe ja saa teada! Kas tead, kui vanaks sai Toiduliit?
  • Maitsemeel
  • Kliendid pettunud: McDonaldsi miljonäri latte on reklaamitavast joogist totaalselt erinev

Kliendid pettunud: McDonaldsi miljonäri latte on reklaamitavast joogist totaalselt erinev

jaga E-post prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare
Kuula artiklit

Tosin britte on jaganud Twitteris pilte oma McDonaldsist ostetud kohvijoogist, mis kannab nime miljonäri latte. Piltidelt võib näha, et saadava joogi välimus ei vasta kaugeltki reklaamis lubatule.

Kuidas reageeriksid sina, kui saaksid reklaamplakatiga võrreldes hoopis teistsuguse joogi? Vaata pilte!

Loe ka neid

Praegu oluline

Tagasi üles