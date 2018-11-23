Kliendid pettunud: McDonaldsi miljonäri latte on reklaamitavast joogist totaalselt erinev

Tosin britte on jaganud Twitteris pilte oma McDonaldsist ostetud kohvijoogist, mis kannab nime miljonäri latte. Piltidelt võib näha, et saadava joogi välimus ei vasta kaugeltki reklaamis lubatule.
Kuidas reageeriksid sina, kui saaksid reklaamplakatiga võrreldes hoopis teistsuguse joogi? Vaata pilte!
All my mum wanted was a millionaires latte after work bless her... @McDonaldsUK ????? pic.twitter.com/fgjOntnT4W— J O R D A I S H (@jordaish) November 19, 2018
FALSE ADVERTISING!! what I expect my millionaires latte to look like... VS reality!! @McDonalds #whatareyouplayingat #sodisappointed pic.twitter.com/HUN1fZLS4U— clo (@chloeellen_) November 16, 2018
First time I got an @McDonalds millionaires latte! Not quite how it looked in the pic #mcCafe pic.twitter.com/tOMCsI1NFf— Big Benj (@Benjakev) November 14, 2018
Thought I’d try the new McDonald’s Millionaire’s Latte. Expectation vs. reality. pic.twitter.com/6Kx3pB6ROx— StaticVeins (@StaticVeins) November 14, 2018
Got all excited and picked up the new millionaires latte..... but what an anti climax that was 😏#mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/PblhXslU85— Shei (@SheiShei795) November 18, 2018
@McDonalds marketing v reality. Millionaires latte - probably one of the worst fails ever. This is what we got...zero cream, nothing. pic.twitter.com/gFbLZu7dxT— Sarah Wetherell (@sarahwetherell) November 19, 2018
@McDonaldsUK was looking forward to my 1st millionaires latte expecting the cream and toffee on top and was totally disappointed with it! Thanks McDonald’s 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Oe0sDTzSVQ— Lou-bou (@LouLou16692) November 11, 2018
@McDonalds feel free to use my actual photo of a Millionaire's latte in your advertising rather than your #fakenews one pic.twitter.com/WO1RwX13gl— DaveR (@dave_rothwell) November 19, 2018