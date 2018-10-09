T, 9.10.2018
  • Maitsemeel
Kimpus lapse sööma meelitamisega? Siin on sulle lahendus!

Vahel võib lapse sööma meelitamine olla kaunis suur katsumus.

FOTO: Monkeybusiness Images / PantherMedia / Monkeybusiness Images

Instagramis teeb värvikate postitustega ilma Oklahomast pärit kolme lapse isa Beau Coffron ehk «Lunchbox Dad», kes motiveerib oma lapsi sööma üsna muhedal ja nutikal moel. Tema isuäratavad retseptid ja vaimukad ideed võluvad paljusid. Vaata, kas saad siit ideid, mida järele proovida!

 

 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 
 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

Any of your kids LEGO fanatics like mine are? My son requested this #LEGO #minifigure lunch so I had to make it! You can check out the entire recipe on my blog at www.lunchboxdad.com. We always seem to find LEGO laying around the house (and under our feet at night) so although this brought up painful memories 😂, since my son asked specifically for it, I couldn't refuse. It is complete with a #LEGObrick sandwich, cheese #minifig face, fruit LEGO bricks, and LEGO minifigure trail mix! . . . #legoharrypotter #legostarwars #legoland #legos #legolandflorida #legolandcalifornia #legomania #legophotography #legominifigures #foodart #foodartist #bento #bentobox #lunch #lunchideas #lunchbox #lunchboxideas #bentoboxlunch #foodartchefs #foodphotography

A post shared by Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) on

